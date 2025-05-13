© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

In 'J Vs. K,' best-selling authors Kwame Alexander and Jerry Craft throw down and collaborate

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 13, 2025 at 11:53 AM EDT
The cover of "J Vs. K" by Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander. (Courtesy of KA Productions)
The cover of "J Vs. K" by Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander. (Courtesy of KA Productions)

Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander‘s new book “J Vs. K” centers around two kids, one an artist, the other an author, who first compete then collaborate in their school’s storytelling contest.

Alexander and Craft talk about the book and their collaboration with host Robin Young.

Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander stand with a van promoting "J Vs. K." (Michael Scotto/Here & Now)
Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander stand with a van promoting "J Vs. K." (Michael Scotto/Here & Now)

By Jerry Craft and Kwame Alexander

Text copyright © 2025 by KA Productions, LLC, and Jerry Craft. Illustration copyright © 2025 by Jerry Craft.

Here & Now Newsroom
