Non-major crime rate at a 20-year high in several NYC immigrant neighborhoods, data shows

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published April 28, 2025 at 12:02 PM EDT

There is a pervasive fear around public safety among immigrant community members, a concern that some voters cited as a reason they supported President Trump in the 2024 election.

Recent reporting by Documented, a nonprofit site that covers immigrants in New York, shows that these fears are not unfounded: non-major crimes have surged to 20-year highs in several immigrant neighborhoods, including Chinatown, Flatbush and Jackson Heights.

We speak to Documented reporter April Xu on the findings of her team’s investigation and how the city is responding.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

