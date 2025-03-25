© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

China releases staff of an American due diligence firm in a move to woo investors

By Anthony Kuhn,
Emily Feng
Published March 25, 2025 at 9:59 AM EDT
Pedestrians cross a road on Financial Street in Beijing, China, on Thursday. When Donald Trump first started a trade war with China in 2018, Beijing found itself on the back foot and unsure of how to respond. This time President Xi Jinping is better prepared for a fight, even as he has more to lose.
Na Bian
/
Bloomberg via Getty Images
BEIJING — Authorities in China have released all employees of an American corporate due diligence firm who were detained in Beijing around two years ago.

The release of the employees from the firm, the Mintz Group, comes as China is trying to woo back foreign investors to help revive its sagging economy.

"We are grateful to the Chinese authorities that our former colleagues can now be home with their families," the Mintz Group said in a statement to NPR.

Like other due diligence firms, the Mintz Group does investigations and audits to assess risks for its clients. According to its website, the company currently has 12 offices around the world.

Chinese authorities raided several firms' offices, including Mintz's, in spring 2023, just as Beijing was preparing to host top executives at American multinationals for an annual economic conference.

Mintz was later fined for conducting unauthorized statistical investigations. It is not clear what statistics were involved. The firm has now closed its Beijing and Hong Kong operations.

China has stepped up its scrutiny of foreign research firms in recent years. It has also beefed up regulations that more strictly control corporate and trade data flows.

Earlier, in 2021, Chinese police raided a foreign auditing firm working on investigations related to China's western Xinjiang region, where the United Nations says China may have committed crimes against humanity.

Later, authorities raided and questioned employees at a large marketing research office in Shanghai.

The news of the release of the Mintz employees comes a day after an economic forum in Beijing, where Chinese officials promised better market access for foreign investors.

