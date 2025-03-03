R&B singer Angie Stone has died at age 63
Grammy-nominated R&B singer Angie Stone died Saturday in a car crash in Montgomery, Alabama. Stone was an important voice in the Neo Soul movement and a hip-hop pioneer. She was 63.
