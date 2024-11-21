© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Win a $15k travel voucher OR $10k in cash in NHPR's 1st Holiday Raffle!

119K Commission calls on CT to boost school funding to help at-risk youth

Connecticut Public Radio | By Eddy Martinez
Published November 21, 2024 at 5:39 PM EST
James Hillhouse High School senior Jaqueline Rosales speaks with New Haven Public School Superintendent Madeline Negron before they have their turn at the podium in the school library on November 21st 2024. Education advocates say the state has to revise its funding formula to take into account inflation and increased need for specialized services from mental health to students to lack proficiency in English.
Eddy Martinez
/
Connecticut Public
James Hillhouse High School senior Jaqueline Rosales speaks with New Haven Public School Superintendent Madeline Negron before they have their turn at the podium in the school library on Nov. 21, 2024. Education advocates say the state has to revise its funding formula to take into account inflation and increased need for specialized services from mental health to students who lack proficiency in English.

Education advocates are calling on state lawmakers to increase funding for Connecticut school districts. They say it is necessary to help at-risk youth succeed.

New Haven Mayor Justin Elicker said the state can do more.

“The reality is, we in Connecticut, our state as a whole, is not doing enough, and much of today is about calling on the state, who has already done a lot for our kids, to do significantly more, in particular, dramatically changing the funding so that we can ensure that all of our kids have an opportunity to thrive,” Elicker said.

Elicker is also a member of the 119K Commission, a bipartisan group of local and state officials, advocates and educators, which recently released a report calling for millions in additional state funding for a variety of resources designed to help youth at risk of dropping out of school or being unemployed.

The report called for the state to give an extra $545 million to local school districts. Doing so would mean revising what is known as the Education Cost Sharing formula, which takes into account poverty levels, the wealth of the municipalities school districts serve and other metrics.

But officials like New Haven Superintendent Madeline Negron say those metrics are now outdated, as the formula hasn’t been updated since 2013.

“In 2024 that it would be wise to look at the formula again number one, to raise the weight again on the poverty level, raise the weight on the multilingual level, and also add the special education, which doesn't even it's not even accounted for that by doing that, it will be more equitable across the state, because all of us are dealing with those needs,” Negron said.

Negron called for more funding to help struggling students, including students who lack fluency in English. Elicker said more funding would mean being able to hire more administrative and support staff.

Many students utilize English as a Second Language (ESL) courses, but one student said there are shortages of ESL tutors.

18-year-old Jaqueline Rosales attends the ESL program at James Hillhouse High School. She says it can be challenging for her classmates.

“Sometimes the kids use the Google translator because they don't have nobody to translate them,” she said.
Tags
New England News Collaborative
Eddy Martinez
See stories by Eddy Martinez
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.