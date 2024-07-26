After social-media complaints, Chipotle re-emphasizes generous portions
Chipotle's servings have not shrunk as TikTokkers have suggested. But the fast-casual restaurant chain is reminding its workers to give customers big scoops.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Chipotle's servings have not shrunk as TikTokkers have suggested. But the fast-casual restaurant chain is reminding its workers to give customers big scoops.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.