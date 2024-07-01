The European honey bee is now Virginia's official state pollinator
With the colonists in Jamestown, Va., the honeybees began a long history of supporting agriculture -- something that’s now recognized in a dozen states.
Copyright 2024 NPR
With the colonists in Jamestown, Va., the honeybees began a long history of supporting agriculture -- something that’s now recognized in a dozen states.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.