© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate today and support local reporting that's fair, factual, and fearless.

Basketball legend Bill Walton dies at 71 after fight with cancer

By Gus Contreras
Published May 27, 2024 at 5:34 PM EDT

Basketball legend Bill Walton died after a prolonged fight with cancer. The 71-year-old was a prolific player who transitioned to a successful broadcasting career.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Gus Contreras
[Copyright 2024 NPR]
See stories by Gus Contreras

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.