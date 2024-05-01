Morning news brief
The student-led occupation of a Columbia University building is over. Secretary of State Blinken is in Israel with a focus on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Florida's new abortion law takes effect today.
Copyright 2024 NPR
The student-led occupation of a Columbia University building is over. Secretary of State Blinken is in Israel with a focus on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Florida's new abortion law takes effect today.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.