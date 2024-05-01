© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Morning news brief

By A Martínez,
Michel Martin
Published May 1, 2024 at 5:08 AM EDT

The student-led occupation of a Columbia University building is over. Secretary of State Blinken is in Israel with a focus on humanitarian aid to Gaza. Florida's new abortion law takes effect today.

