Israeli peace activists push the 2-state sollution in the Middle East

By Michele Kelemen
Published April 29, 2024 at 5:15 AM EDT

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to convince Israelis to consider a future Palestinian state, but many in Israel are more opposed to it than ever.

