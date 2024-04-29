Israeli peace activists push the 2-state sollution in the Middle East
Secretary of State Antony Blinken is trying to convince Israelis to consider a future Palestinian state, but many in Israel are more opposed to it than ever.
Copyright 2024 NPR
