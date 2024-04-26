Protests against the war in Gaza intensify at Columbia and other universities
Authorities are being called to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college and university campuses across the U.S. — leading to mass arrests.
Copyright 2024 NPR
Authorities are being called to disperse pro-Palestinian demonstrations on college and university campuses across the U.S. — leading to mass arrests.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.