Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
A Martínez
Published April 26, 2024 at 5:10 AM EDT

Student protests against Israel's war in Gaza intensify. The Supreme Court debated former President Trump's immunity claim. New York's highest court overturned Harvey Weinstein's criminal conviction.

