A grassroots effort in Michigan is raising reparations — while the government lags
When state and federal legislation is slow, if at all, a Michigan church in East Lansing is gathering money and making plans to distribute funds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
When state and federal legislation is slow, if at all, a Michigan church in East Lansing is gathering money and making plans to distribute funds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.