© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Donate your vehicle during the month of April or May and you'll be entered into a $500 Visa gift card drawing!

The balance between tourism and conservation at a Rwandan national park

By Juana Summers,
Elena BurnettTinbete ErmyasMatt Ozug
Published April 11, 2024 at 5:17 PM EDT

Akagera National Park in eastern Rwanda was hard hit by the violence of the country's genocide. For a time, the park floundered — but it's now flourishing.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Juana Summers
Juana Summers is a political correspondent for NPR covering race, justice and politics. She has covered politics since 2010 for publications including Politico, CNN and The Associated Press. She got her start in public radio at KBIA in Columbia, Mo., and also previously covered Congress for NPR.
See stories by Juana Summers
Elena Burnett
See stories by Elena Burnett
Tinbete Ermyas
Matt Ozug
See stories by Matt Ozug

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.