© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a sustaining gift today to support local journalism!

'Top Chef' is back with a new season and the new host won Season 10

Published March 19, 2024 at 5:15 AM EDT

NPR's A Martinez talks to chef Kristen Kish about her journey from competing to hosting the long running competition. The new season begins Wednesday on Bravo.

Copyright 2024 NPR

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.