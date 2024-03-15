Have you ever wished your pineapple was smaller? It's now a reality
Del Monte Foods debuted its Honeyglow pineapple earlier this week. It's about half the size of a traditional pineapple, and only weighs about 1.5 to 2 pounds.
Copyright 2024 NPR
