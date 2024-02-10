© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Brock Purdy's big chance

By Steve Futterman
Published February 10, 2024 at 5:52 PM EST

San Francisco quarterback Brock Purdy is playing in his first Super Bowl on Sunday when his 49ers take on the Kansas City Chiefs. The fact that he's made this far is a surprise. But not to him.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Steve Futterman
Related Content

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.