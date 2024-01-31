© 2024 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support local independent journalism by becoming a sustaining member today.

Broadway legend Hinton Battle, who originally played Scarecrow in 'The Wiz', has died

By Megan Lim,
Tinbete Ermyas
Published January 31, 2024 at 5:39 PM EST

Broadway star Hinton Battle, who played the original Scarecrow at the 1978 "The Wiz", has died at 67. He was a three-time Tony Award winner.

Copyright 2024 NPR
Megan Lim
Tinbete Ermyas

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.