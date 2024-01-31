Broadway legend Hinton Battle, who originally played Scarecrow in 'The Wiz', has died
Broadway star Hinton Battle, who played the original Scarecrow at the 1978 "The Wiz", has died at 67. He was a three-time Tony Award winner.
