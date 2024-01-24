The Palestinian soccer team just made history, sparking a moment of joy amid war
There's a rare moment of joy as Palestinians celebrate their national soccer team's win at the Asian Cup, which sends them to the knockout stage.
Copyright 2024 NPR
