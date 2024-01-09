Guantánamo Bay has been open for 22 years despite calls for its closure
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Scott Roehm of the Center for Torture Victims about how Guantánamo Bay still is operating despite calls for its closure.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Sacha Pfeiffer speaks with Scott Roehm of the Center for Torture Victims about how Guantánamo Bay still is operating despite calls for its closure.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.