Jazz musician Aaron Diehl on his rendition of 'The Zodiac Suite'
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with jazz musician Aaron Diehl about his rendition of "The Zodiac Suite," an album originally composed by Mary Lou Williams in the 1940s.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NPR's Ayesha Rascoe speaks with jazz musician Aaron Diehl about his rendition of "The Zodiac Suite," an album originally composed by Mary Lou Williams in the 1940s.
Copyright 2024 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.