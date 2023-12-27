Morning news brief
U.S. officials travel to Mexico to talk immigration enforcement. U.S. or Israeli confrontations with Iran-backed militias increase. President Biden doesn't seem to benefit from strong economic news.
Copyright 2023 NPR
