Morning news brief

By Leila Fadel,
Asma Khalid
Published December 27, 2023 at 5:08 AM EST

U.S. officials travel to Mexico to talk immigration enforcement. U.S. or Israeli confrontations with Iran-backed militias increase. President Biden doesn't seem to benefit from strong economic news.

Leila Fadel
Asma Khalid
