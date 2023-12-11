Poland elects new prime minister, ending right-wing party's rule
Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party leaves government today following its defeat in last month's national election. Donald Tusk will become prime minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Poland's ruling Law and Justice Party leaves government today following its defeat in last month's national election. Donald Tusk will become prime minister.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.