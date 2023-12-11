Oil companies are reluctant to give up the big profits that fossil fuels bring them
Many oil companies have considered getting into greener alternatives. But there is a problem: Virtually nothing makes as much money as oil does.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Many oil companies have considered getting into greener alternatives. But there is a problem: Virtually nothing makes as much money as oil does.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.