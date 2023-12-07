What the Koch Network's endorsement of Nikki Haley could mean for women in politics
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kira Sonbonmatsu about the fundraising disparities between women and men running for political office.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Kira Sonbonmatsu about the fundraising disparities between women and men running for political office.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.