Baskin-Robbins has a new flavor for November: Turkey Day Fixin's

Published November 13, 2023 at 5:45 AM EST

LEILA FADEL, HOST:

Good morning. I'm Leila Fadel.

Thanksgiving cuisine can mean different foods to different people. And with the holiday just around the corner, Baskin-Robbins is getting in on the action. Throughout this month, the world's largest ice cream chain will be offering its newest flavor, Turkey Day Fixin's. But don't worry - it's not a turkey flavored ice cream, but rather, according to Baskin-Robbins, the frozen treat is a combination of flavors like sweet potato, cranberry sauce and various spices. Pass the gravy.

