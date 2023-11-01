A man wants to trademark 'Trump too small.' The case has made it to the Supreme Court
At the Supreme Court Wednesday, a case asks whether a California lawyer can own a federal trademark covering the phrase "Trump Too Small."
Copyright 2023 NPR
At the Supreme Court Wednesday, a case asks whether a California lawyer can own a federal trademark covering the phrase "Trump Too Small."
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.