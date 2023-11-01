© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support independent local journalism with a sustaining gift today.

A man wants to trademark 'Trump too small.' The case has made it to the Supreme Court

By Nina Totenberg
Published November 1, 2023 at 4:25 PM EDT

At the Supreme Court Wednesday, a case asks whether a California lawyer can own a federal trademark covering the phrase "Trump Too Small."

Copyright 2023 NPR
Tags
NPR National News
Nina Totenberg
Nina Totenberg is NPR's award-winning legal affairs correspondent. Her reports air regularly on NPR's critically acclaimed newsmagazines All Things Considered, Morning Edition, and Weekend Edition.
See stories by Nina Totenberg

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.