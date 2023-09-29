The strike against automakers by members of the UAW hits the 2 week mark
History casts a long shadow over workers on strike at the UAW. For a third-generation autoworker, the unions demands from automakers feels personal.
Copyright 2023 NPR
History casts a long shadow over workers on strike at the UAW. For a third-generation autoworker, the unions demands from automakers feels personal.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.