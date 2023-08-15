Morning news brief
Donald Trump is indicted in Georgia for seeking to overturn the election. Death toll rises in Hawaii as residents press to see Lahaina. Judge in Louisiana considers moving teens out of Angola prison.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Donald Trump is indicted in Georgia for seeking to overturn the election. Death toll rises in Hawaii as residents press to see Lahaina. Judge in Louisiana considers moving teens out of Angola prison.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.