Study examines what aspects of mental health are tied to doing well in math, English
A new study suggests that helping teens feel competent and purposeful may help their grades more than just focusing on their happiness.
Copyright 2023 NPR
A new study suggests that helping teens feel competent and purposeful may help their grades more than just focusing on their happiness.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.