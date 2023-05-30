NPR investigation reveals coverup of a deadly friendly fire accident in the Iraq War
Details of a deadly incident during the Iraq War were buried by the Marine Corps for years, including links to a powerful politician.
Copyright 2023 NPR
Details of a deadly incident during the Iraq War were buried by the Marine Corps for years, including links to a powerful politician.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.