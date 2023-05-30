© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Make a gift today and you could win a trip to Portugal!

NPR investigation reveals coverup of a deadly friendly fire accident in the Iraq War

By Graham Smith
Published May 30, 2023 at 4:21 PM EDT

Details of a deadly incident during the Iraq War were buried by the Marine Corps for years, including links to a powerful politician.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News
Graham Smith
Graham Smith is a producer, reporter and editor whose curiosity has taken listeners around the U.S. and into conflict zones from the Mid-East to Asia and Africa.
See stories by Graham Smith

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.