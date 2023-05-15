Review: 'Bolero Apocalíptico' by Monsieur Periné
Bolero Apocaliptico from Colombian duo Monsieur Perine, their first album in five years, shows signs of artists who are comfortable with their musical path and are expanding on it.
Copyright 2023 NPR
