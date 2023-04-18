© 2023 New Hampshire Public Radio

Persons with disabilities who need assistance accessing NHPR's FCC public files, please contact us at publicfile@nhpr.org.
WebHeader_Grove.png
Support
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Support NHPR during Earth Week and your gift will be MATCHED!

The story behind the longest baseball game ever

Published April 18, 2023 at 4:08 PM EDT

Baseball is sometimes called the "timeless game." Unlike other sports, there's no game clock. Theoretically, the game could go on forever. Four decades ago, one game came close.

Copyright 2023 NPR

Tags
NPR National News

You make NHPR possible.

NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.

Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.