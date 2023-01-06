Why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrew Fisher, a professor and hydrogeologist, about why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with Andrew Fisher, a professor and hydrogeologist, about why we can — and cannot — collect rainwater in places like California.
Copyright 2023 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.