Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas

By David Gura
Published December 12, 2022 at 9:26 PM EST

The founder and now-former head of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been arrested in the Bahamas, where the company is based, at the request of the United States government.

