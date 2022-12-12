Former FTX CEO Sam Bankman-Fried arrested in Bahamas
The founder and now-former head of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been arrested in the Bahamas, where the company is based, at the request of the United States government.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The founder and now-former head of the cryptocurrency exchange FTX has been arrested in the Bahamas, where the company is based, at the request of the United States government.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.