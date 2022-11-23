© 2022 New Hampshire Public Radio

A massive goldfish has been caught in France

Published November 23, 2022 at 5:00 AM EST

Carrot, a 67 pound goldfish, was caught in the Bluewater Lakes in Champagne, France. He was placed in the fishery more than a decade ago and has been lurking the waters since.

