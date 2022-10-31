What to expect during the last week of primaries
As voters continue to head to the polls and mail in or drop off ballots during early voting, the final week before Election Day gives a sense of the national headwinds in politics.
Copyright 2022 NPR
As voters continue to head to the polls and mail in or drop off ballots during early voting, the final week before Election Day gives a sense of the national headwinds in politics.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.