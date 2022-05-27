Congress is commemorating the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival
The Senate has agreed, by unanimous consent, to designate the last weekend of June 2022 as a time to commemorate the first weekend of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
Copyright 2022 NPR
The Senate has agreed, by unanimous consent, to designate the last weekend of June 2022 as a time to commemorate the first weekend of the 1969 Harlem Cultural Festival.
Copyright 2022 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.