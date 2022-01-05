Slick roads make for dangerous driving in Southern N.H.

New Hampshire drivers are dealing with icy conditions and road closures this morning.

State troopers have responded to at least 46 crashes and spin-outs by noon Wednesday, and crashes are still occurring in the southern part of the state, according to state police. Many of the crashes have been minor.

Multiple roads in Southern New Hampshire have been closed, including portions of I-93, Route 101 Eastbound, and the I-89 Northbound on-ramp in Concord, according to state police.

The Manchester-Boston Regional Airport also shut down runways and taxiways for part of Wednesday morning after a FedEx airplane slid while taxiing for departure. The plane sustained minor damage to its wing. The airport reopened around 12pm.

A winter weather advisory from the National Weather Service for freezing rain and ice accumulations in parts of the state is active until 3 pm.

