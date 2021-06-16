“In the Heights,” the Hollywood adaptation of Lin Manuel Miranda’s 2008 Broadway musical of the same name, premiered last week in theaters and on HBO Max. The film follows a cast of Latino characters in the Washington Heights neighborhood in New York City.

The movie explores questions of Latino identity for a group that is often underrepresented in media. But “In the Heights” has also been criticized for its lack of dark-skinned Afro-Latino characters. Lin Manuel Miranda released an apology this week on Twitter addressing the film’s shortcomings.

So how far does representation go? And what does the success of this film mean for Latinos in Hollywood? For this month’s edition of the 1A Movie Club, we’re talking “In the Heights.”

