LISTEN: State Of The Union Live Coverage

President Trump is delivering his State of the Union address on Tuesday night, on the eve of his likely acquittal of impeachment charges. The speech begins at 9 p.m. ET.

Following his address, Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer will deliver the Democratic response. Texas Rep. Veronica Escobar is then giving a Spanish-language response.

NPR is carrying live special coverage of the speeches. Listen at the audio link above.

Follow our live fact check and analysis on NPR.org.

