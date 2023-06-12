Lawsuit: Lawyers wouldn’t use YDC settlement fund but want part of the $1.5 million award

This story was originally produced by the New Hampshire Bulletin, an independent local newsroom that allows NHPR and other outlets to republish its reporting.

In May, the state paid a victim of sexual and physical abuse while at the former Youth Development Center $1.5 million, its largest award yet. The man’s former attorneys, who had urged him to take his case to court instead, are seeking 40 percent of it, according to a new court filing.

The man’s new lawyer, Chuck Douglas, is fighting that effort in court, arguing his client’s former attorneys, David Vicinanzo and Rus Rilee, are not entitled to any of the settlement because they played no role in obtaining it. Douglas also alleges they violated rules of professional conduct by refusing to pursue the settlement option instead.

Vicinanzo, who has acknowledged publicly that he and Rilee are encouraging all their nearly 1,100 clients to forgo the state’s settlement process, criticized it as an effort to contain costs by paying victims less than a jury would.

In a statement Friday, Vicinanzo said he would offer a detailed response to Douglas’ claims when he answers them in court.

He said only that the state would have never created a settlement fund had Rilee not exposed decades of abuse at the former Sununu Youth Services Center in a 2020 lawsuit against the state. The state created the settlement fund two years later.

“Without our tenacity in fighting the state relentlessly on behalf of our clients, there would be no settlement fund which, low-ball and victim-unfriendly as it is, only exists because Rilee and Nixon Peabody (Vicinanzo’s firm) forced the state to 'do something,’” Vicinanzo said in an email. “No one else was willing or fearless enough to try.”

State officials have not said that Rilee and Vicinanzo’s lawsuits played a role in establishing the $100 million settlement fund.

Douglas’ client, identified in the lawsuit as John Doe #95, hired Rilee in April 2021, according to the lawsuit. Rilee connected the man with a loan company to pay the $10,000 retainer Rilee required to take the case, the lawsuit said. The man was to pay that off with the money he and Rilee expected the jury to award.

The agreement also required Doe to provide Rilee’s firm 40 percent of any settlement, according to a copy of the agreement that Douglas included in the lawsuit. Rilee, who is partnering on the cases with Vicinanzo, filed Doe’s lawsuit against the state in January 2022.

Doe became frustrated with what he described as evasive and belligerent responses when seeking legal updates on the case, according to the lawsuit. He eventually learned the state had created the settlement fund as a faster and what it described as a friendlier, less intrusive path to resolution.

According to Douglas’ lawsuit, Rilee was angry when Doe told him he’d prefer to resolve his case through the settlement process rather than a years-long court fight. Nearly 850 people are suing the state alleging abuse while at the Youth Development Center, enough that a judge handling the cases said it could take more than 35 years to hold all the trials.

Meanwhile, the state has filed criminal charges against several former workers for their roles in the alleged abuse.

Rilee objected, harshly criticizing Doe’s request, the lawsuit said. It claims Rilee feared that dropping Doe’s court case would lead to a low offer from the state and jeopardize his chances of getting higher awards for his other clients from juries.

Douglas’ lawsuit quotes Rilee as saying: “What do you want (me) to do? Call the AG [attorney general] and get you a couple hundred bucks so you can shut up about the money and then f— up my millions for all my other clients?”

Doe fired Rilee and Vicinanzo and hired Douglas in 2022. The lawsuit alleges another of their clients has done the same.

When the state began taking settlement claims in January, Douglas filed one on behalf of Doe.

Vicinanzo and Rilee had already filed a lien against any settlement Doe received from the state to recover legal costs they incurred while handling Doe’s lawsuit.

In May, the state agreed to pay Doe $1.5 million, the maximum amount. Rilee and Vicinanzo are seeking 40 percent, according to Douglas’ lawsuit. Douglas filed an objection late last month, asking the court to remove the lien, arguing several points.

He said the settlement was the work of his firm alone. He noted that even if Rilee and Vicinanzo were entitled to a share of the award, the settlement fund limits a lawyer’s portion to 33.3 percent. Douglas said Rilee and Vicinanzo violated professional conduct rules by allegedly refusing to meaningfully keep Doe updated on his lawsuit or oblige his requests to drop the lawsuit or pursue a settlement instead.

