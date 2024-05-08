NH Civics presents Lawrence Lessig on social media & democracy

Join NHPR President & CEO Jim Schachter as he moderates a conversation with Lawrence Lessig, the Roy L. Furman Professor of Law and Leadership at Harvard Law School, on the topic of social media and democracy. The discussion will focus on how and why social media is dividing us, and on strategies for finding common ground again.

Part of the William W. Treat Lecture Series and presented by NH Civics, this discussion will be held Tuesday, May 14th at 4:30 p.m. at the Concord City Auditorium (The Audi), 2 Prince Street, Concord, NH. A livestream will be available via NHPBS for those unable to attend in person.

Tickets are free but registration is required - register here!

Thank you to the William W. Treat Foundation, New Hampshire Humanities, the Nackey Loeb School of Communications and NHPBS for making the Treat Lecture Series possible.

