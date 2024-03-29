Planned outage of WEVO to begin early Saturday a.m.

New Hampshire Public Radio is conducting necessary upgrades and maintenance at our WEVO, Concord-Manchester transmitter to ensure the stability, security, and performance of our largest coverage area. These enhancements are crucial to providing you with the best possible service experience.

Shortly after 11:59 p.m Friday, March 29, 2024 NHPR engineers will cut power to WEVO in order to complete work on our generator. Our broadcast signals in Concord, Manchester, Plymouth, Portsmouth, Holderness and Dover will go off the air temporarily. Our signals in Nashua, Hanover, Colebrook, Berlin, Jackson, Littleton and Keene will remain on the air.

You can listen any time to NHPR’s broadcast at NHPR.org.

This planned outage could last up to two hours, interrupting the BBC World Service– which we know is an essential element to New Hampshire’s late night dance-party culture. We apologize for the inconvenience, but even broadcast transmitters need a little “me time.”

Thank you for your patience and understanding.

