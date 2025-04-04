The Folk Show: Seth Glier

Join The Folk Show this spring for live in-studio performances and in-depth conversations, celebrating independent musicians and fostering a stronger community through music.

Airing live every Sunday from 7 p.m. to 10 p.m., with an encore every Friday from 9 p.m. to midnight, The Folk Show with Kate McNally brings you a curated selection of diverse talent to help you unwind at the end of the week.

Connect with NHPR by listening to your radio, streaming our broadcast at NHPR.org, or by asking your smart speaker to play NHPR.

Here’s a look at some exciting upcoming performances:



April 6th : Seth Glier – Grammy-nominated singer-songwriter Seth Glier will be on The Folk Show to chat about his new album Everything , featuring collaborations with Crys Matthews, Hayley Reardon, and Windborne.



April 13th : Sam Robbins - Sam is a singer/songwriter from the Portsmouth area with a new Jim Croce/James Taylor, Harry Chapin inspired album called So Much I Still Don't See. We'll hear about a project he's worked on pairing songwriting and veterans, as well as new songs from the latest album.



April 27th: Twisted Pine – Don't miss Twisted Pine, a band known for their folk-pop fusion and energetic performances. With their latest album Love Your Mind, they bring an exciting mix of bluegrass, folk, and pop influences, making them a must-hear on The Folk Show.



May 4th: Volkert Volkersz: Dublin resident Volkert Volkersz has just released a new album called “It’s Cocoa Time! Songs from the Seasons with Opa Volkert.” The album contains 17 songs from every season of the year. You’ll also hear a song about Maple Syrup! Join us for some tasty, kid-friendly tunes from Volkert Volkersz.



May 11th: The Mammals: The Mammals are folksingers Ruth Ungar, Mike Merenda, and a cohort of compelling collaborators who form a touring quintet on the fiddle, banjo, guitar, organ, bass, and drums. Over the past 20 years they have quietly composed a canon of original songs that the LA Times calls “some of the best songwriting of their generation.”

