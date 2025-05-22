© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

After massive destruction by Hurricane Helene, Chimney Rock is being rebuilt

WBUR
Published May 22, 2025 at 11:54 AM EDT
Business are seen in a debris field in the aftermath of Hurricane Helene, Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2024, in Chimney Rock Village, N.C. (Mike Stewart/AP)
In western North Carolina, thousands of volunteers have been working to rebuild the village of Chimney Rock in time for summer. The iconic southern Appalachian community was all but destroyed after Hurricane Helene ushered in devastating floods there last September.

But thanks in large part to the kindness of strangers, Chimney Rock Mayor Peter O’Leary says the town and surrounding Chimney Rock State Park are on track to reopen again to visitors this year.

Here & Now’s Lisa Mullins speaks with O’Leary about the effort to rebuild his community.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Copyright 2025 WBUR

