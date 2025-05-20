Taxing questions for IRS nominee
The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing today on President Trump's nominee to lead the IRS. It comes as the agency has laid off thousands of workers, including nearly a third of its auditors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
The Senate Finance Committee held a hearing today on President Trump's nominee to lead the IRS. It comes as the agency has laid off thousands of workers, including nearly a third of its auditors.
Copyright 2025 NPR
NHPR is nonprofit and independent. We rely on readers like you to support the local, national, and international coverage on this website. Your support makes this news available to everyone.
Give today. A monthly donation of $5 makes a real difference.