New book looks at newspaper ads that saved Jewish children during the Holocaust

WBUR | By Here & Now Newsroom
Published May 5, 2025 at 11:49 AM EDT
/
Viennese Jewish children escaped the Holocaust thanks to adverts placed by their parents in his newspaper. (Courtesy of the Borger family)

In his book “I Seek a Kind Person,” longtime Guardian journalist Julian Borger tells the stories of Viennese Jewish children who escaped the Holocaust thanks to adverts placed by their parents in The Guardian, back when it used to be called the Manchester Guardian. Among those children was Borger’s own father.

Borger joins host Scott Tong for more on his book and the incredible stories he uncovered about his family and many others.

This article was originally published on WBUR.org.

Here & Now Newsroom
