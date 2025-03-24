© 2025 New Hampshire Public Radio

China tries to reboot its private sector

By Anthony Kuhn,
Steve Inskeep
Published March 24, 2025 at 4:56 AM EDT

China's economy is growing, but consumer spending is down. The government is attempting to jumpstart the country's numbers by reassuring private entrepreneurs that they have its support.

