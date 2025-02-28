Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate arrive in the U.S. after leaving Romania
Brothers Andrew and Tristan Tate, who were charged with human trafficking in Romania, have arrived in Florida after their travel restrictions were lifted.
Copyright 2025 NPR
